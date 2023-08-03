St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Blakehurst High School delves into new delivery of computing and technology curriculum

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 4 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
Blakehurst High School Principal Sophie Kapsimalis and teacher Jordan Roth with students Mikayla Blaskovic, Tserab Tamang, Stacey Montaner, Marcus Maerker, Oliver Wu, Andrea Hredzak and Daniel Wu. Picture by Chris Lane
Equipping students for digital and IT jobs for the future is the main focus of a new curriculum overhaul, as the computing and technology syllabus is updated for the first time in 20 years.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

