Teacher Derek Zammit said the reforms were long overdue. "It's a very significant upgrade. All you have to do is look back at the technology 20 years ago. For one of the most fast moving fields of our society, it's been the slowest in keeping up. Other syllabi have been moving with the times - this one has been trapped. We have a document that talks about generating spreadsheets, making basic computer sequences or word processing applications," he said.

