Equipping students for digital and IT jobs for the future is the main focus of a new curriculum overhaul, as the computing and technology syllabus is updated for the first time in 20 years.
The NSW Government is bringing a more modern version of teaching those subjects into the classroom, which replaces the material teachers have used since 2003.
The improved syllabus for years 7 to 10 including Software Engineering, Computing Technology Life Skills and Enterprise Computing for years 11 and 12 will be rolled out across NSW high schools in 2024.
The updated syllabuses include user experience design, mechatronics, data analysis and visualisation and object-oriented programming and machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and virtual and augmented reality.
It will encourage students to think innovatively by engaging in hands-on projects and real-world, problem-solving scenarios, giving them practical skills and experience building on their digital literacy.
Blakehurst High School has been one of the early adopters of the courses. It took part in a pilot program this year ahead of the broader rollout.
Teacher Derek Zammit said the reforms were long overdue. "It's a very significant upgrade. All you have to do is look back at the technology 20 years ago. For one of the most fast moving fields of our society, it's been the slowest in keeping up. Other syllabi have been moving with the times - this one has been trapped. We have a document that talks about generating spreadsheets, making basic computer sequences or word processing applications," he said.
"This syllabus allows our teachers to use up to date software. The kids were becoming so out of touch with the old syllabus because they can't relate to it - it's something their parents would have done. Now they're engaged in coding, app creation, drawing in digital space, and it's all very relevant to them. It's the world they've grown up in."
Blakehurst High School Principal Sophie Kapsimalis, said the new courses helps students to develop transferable skills that are applicable to different industries.
"It also develops critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. By choosing Computing and Technology subjects, students gain a competitive edge and position themselves for wide range of career opportunities," she said.
It's also hoped it will attract more students to computing subjects after a decade of falling numbers, with the NSW Department of Education also launching a campaign to encourage more high school students to enrol in the courses, and attract more Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) teachers to the profession.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.