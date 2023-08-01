Epitome of luxury living

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
In a home like this, every day feels like a holiday.
Crafted by an acclaimed interior designer and decorated with a love of all things Bali, this residence has graced the glossy pages of numerous interior design magazines.
Dave Watkins, director at DJW Property, Sylvania Waters said, "With the seamless transition between the indoors and outdoors a family would love the entertaining aspect of this resort style property."
The spacious four-bedroom home has unbeatable street appeal and a grand entrance that invites you in to experience everything it has to offer.
The recently renovated gourmet chef's kitchen presents a classic-yet-contemporary style with gas cooking and a butler's pantry.
A cleverly-designed Bali-inspired breezeway means you can enjoy air flow throughout the house during the warmer months when you have all the doors open.
But the crown jewel of this home is the resort-style pool. Glass sliders and bi-fold doors completely open up to the breathtaking outdoor pavilion, sundrenched pool and tropical gardens - your very own resort-style oasis.
This backyard is truly awe-inspiring boasting a traditional Balinese cabana.
"With a modern luxury feel there is nothing to do but enjoy your own Balinese resort," Dave said.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
