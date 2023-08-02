St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Gigs
What's on

Aussie musician Ben Lee will be on stage at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland

By Eva Kolimar
August 3 2023 - 6:00am
Ben Lee is performing in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied
Australian musician Ben Lee will be performing at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on September 28 - his only Sydney based show for 2023.

