Australian musician Ben Lee will be performing at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on September 28 - his only Sydney based show for 2023.
Sharing Australian indie-pop hits including Catch My Disease, We're All in this Together and Cigarettes Will Kill You, Lee will bring a bit of nostalgia to the shire.
Alongside those classics, audiences will be treated to new material that Rolling Stone Magazine dubbed the best of his career. Lee's ability to blend poignant storytelling with heartfelt melodies creates a captivating atmosphere that resonates with his listeners.
Lee's solo live show is a celebration of life, filled with profound moments and a touch of silliness. His creative world is boundless, and his career reflects the same philosophy - fun is always the compass.
"I want people to feel safe but have a wild time," Lee said. "That's when you see people dancing and getting in touch with the kid in them. Their playfulness, curiosity, and silliness. That's the secret of having a good time."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
