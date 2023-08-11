St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
About town in St George: Jimeoin, reptiles and wrestling

August 12 2023 - 8:30am
Jimeoin: The Craic! will have the audience in stitches.
Reel for Research

Get down to St George Leagues Club on Friday, August 11 to dance the night away to traditional Scottish Ceilidh duo Duncan and Strutt and raise some money for medical research at the UNSW Microbiome Research Centre in Kogarah.

