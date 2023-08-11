About town in St George: Jimeoin, reptiles and wrestling

Get down to St George Leagues Club on Friday, August 11 to dance the night away to traditional Scottish Ceilidh duo Duncan and Strutt and raise some money for medical research at the UNSW Microbiome Research Centre in Kogarah.
'Reel' for Research is a fun fundraising event beginning at 7.30pm, with cocktail food, live music, and Scottish folk dance music for three hours. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets are $75 per person. Book now at tinyurl.com/mvkwu4tu. Kilts are optional!
Get up close and personal with a hands-on presentation of non-venomous reptiles at Hurstville Library and Service Centre, Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street Hurstville.
On Saturday, August 12 from 10.30am-11.30am, Live Reptile Displays will be bringing turtles, lizards, snakes and more reptiles out for the community to learn interesting facts about each species and have the chance to handle and touch the reptiles.
The event is for 16-year-olds and under, with supervising family members, and though a free event, there are limited places and bookings are essential (only children require tickets).
At Ramsgate RSL Memorial Club Main Lounge the Groove City Duo, award winning Lisa Lombado and Pail Cincotta, will take to the mic with their versatile and instrumental performance on Friday, August 11 from 7pm-10pm. While Time Machine Duo will perform popular songs from the 60's onwards on Saturday, August 12 from 7pm-10pm. Their repertoire of songs covers, country, rock 'n' roll, retro/disco, ballads, rock and reggae.
At the Club Central Hurstville's Stone Bar & Lounge David Li and Zhen Zhen will bring the Saturday Sounds on Saturday, August 12 from 9.30pm-12.30am.
Singer and acoustic guitarist Michael Bond will be performing at The Pinnacle Hurstville RSL Club on Sunday, August 13 from 3pm.
Mortdale Probus Club meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Mortdale RSL Club, 25 Macquarie Place, Mortdale, from 10am.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 16. It will feature guest speaker Paul McGrath POAM from Radio NBC.
All are welcome to join the friendly group of seniors for fun and friendship.
Club activities include taking in stage shows, dat trips, bus outings, walks and short breaks away.
Members and visitors are encouraged to stay after the monthly meeting for lunch and chat. Entry is $4 per person. For more details call Lesley on 9579 3118.
Australian Wrestling Superstars (AWS) returns to Mortdale RSL with an all-ages event that is set to be filled with action packed pro wrestling.
The Australian Heavyweight Championship is on the line as 'The Australian Hero' Lee Morrow is back to end the reign of Tyson Gibbs. 'The Original Greaser' Robbie Zucco is seeking a win to get him back in title contention, while newcomer Josh Gatt is looking to make a statement in his AWS debut. While Jay Sorbet and Luke Watts are set to clash in a high-flying acrobatic showcase.
AWS will be at Mortdale RSL (25 Macquarie Pl, Mortdale) on Saturday, August 19. Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show to start at 7pm. To book tickets visit tinyurl.com/327d3avr.
Sydney Montessori School will host an open day on Saturday, August 19, from 9am to noon.
Located at 99-107 Manchester Road, Gymea, the independent school offers long day care, pre school, primary and high school
For more information call 9525 3000 or email enrolments@sms.nsw.edu.au
World-class stand-up comedian, Jimeoin, will be hitting the stage at Club Central Hurstville on Saturday, September 2 with his brilliant smash-hit Jimeoin: The Craic! show.
Jimeoin has had audiences across UK, Europe, USA and his adopted homeland of Australia in stitches for more than 30 years. Now, the internationally acclaimed and award winning Irish comic will be bringing his cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour to Hurstville.
Doors open at 8pm, with the show to start at 8.30pm. Tickets are $54 and selling fast. The show is over 18s only and bookings are essential via tinyurl.com/2kw79vh2.
The 2023 Bayside Spring Fair will be held on Saturday, September 9, celebrating the cultural diversity of the Bayside community. Family and friends are invited to come and enjoy culinary delights, amusement rides, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Running from 11am-7pm at Jack Mundey Reserve, Eastlakes, it is sure to be a great day for the community.
