About town in St George: Jimeoin, reptiles and wrestling

The Australian Heavyweight Championship is on the line as 'The Australian Hero' Lee Morrow is back to end the reign of Tyson Gibbs. 'The Original Greaser' Robbie Zucco is seeking a win to get him back in title contention, while newcomer Josh Gatt is looking to make a statement in his AWS debut. While Jay Sorbet and Luke Watts are set to clash in a high-flying acrobatic showcase.