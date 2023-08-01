Luxurious with water views

PRESTIGE PROPERTY
BED 6 | BATH 6 | CAR 4
Prepare to be captivated by the remarkable design and impeccable attention to detail as you step through the doors of this exquisite residence.
Boasting a generous 33 metre frontage and over 800 square metres under its roof, it has an unmatched sense of space.
A stunning feature of this residence lies in its balconies, thoughtfully placed across two levels to provide panoramic views of the surrounding waters and Lugarno Marina.
Every detail, from the carefully curated interiors to the state-of-the-art amenities is a testament to the highest standards of craftsmanship.
It features a selection of formal and informal living/entertaining spaces, designed to embrace the water view.
There are six well-sized bedrooms, the main with walk-in wardrobe flowing to a luxury en suite.
The gourmet kitchen has Miele appliances, marble benches, breakfast bar and wine fridge.
On the lower level you'll find a theatre room, gym and kitchenette.
The outdoor entertaining area, with custom built-in kitchen, ceiling speakers and motorised awning, flows seamlessly to the in-ground pool with captivating waterfall.
Located close to Illawong's local shops, schools, restaurants and transportation.
Elegance and refinement set this apart as one of the most distinguished homes in the 2234 postcode.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
