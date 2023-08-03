As schools continue to play catch up from the extensive COVID-19 lockdowns that disrupted traditional face-to-face learning, there are those that have made notable progress in exceeding expectations.
Sutherland North Public School has quietly yet diligently worked hard with pupils in the classroom to boost literacy skills to a more confident level.
Assistant Principal for Curriculum and Instruction Mel Cowan, says a targeted approach to language has been a big goal for teachers.
"We have seen a major improvement in students' writing and it's all due to combining a simple philosophy with the new English syllabus and current research," she said.
"Writing has been a major focus for us this year. Although our students tend to perform quite well in writing, the aim is that we strive for continual improvement.
"We recognise that to employ effective writing skills requires a culmination of sound oral language, vocabulary and reading comprehension and in order to see success in writing we need to foster a love of learning in all those areas."
Teachers have ensured direct teacher-led delivery remains a strong part of lesson structure. "We have been really explicit when deconstructing the language, and grammatical features of a variety of texts with a focus on robust vocabulary instruction," Ms Cowan said.
"This is nothing new in education but what we really wanted to focus on was marrying these skills and understanding with a deep love and appreciation of literature. The way we did this was to give students ownership over their learning and create a culture where they willingly share their writing goals and successes and collectively celebrate and encourage one another through the process."
Teacher Peta Moseley says there has been noticeable improvement in her year 3-4 class. "This year my class has embraced our literacy based activities and developed their skills significantly," she said.
"They love listening to and reading stories by different authors, writing their own and dramatising them. I often integrate themes from other subjects into our literacy activities, including Geography, History and Science and Technology.
"As a teacher of more than 30 years, I have always loved teaching literacy. I believe that fostering a love of language and literature is important for our students, especially in this ever evolving digital age."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.