St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Cleaning up the Liberals Public Transport mess

July 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns.
NSW Premier Chris Minns.

U-Go Mobility is a private bus operator contracted to provide bus services in the St George and Sutherland Shire regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.