Comfort and convenience

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Unique and extremely creative in its design this near new triplex is conveniently positioned within a well-kept boutique development.
Focusing on spacious living and entertaining the luxury residence is nestled in the heart of Caringbah South, offering a combination of convenience and leafy outlooks with views from the bedrooms to the Royal National Park.
The tri-level living space is flooded with an abundance of natural light through an array of windows and sliding doors to the balconies.
A well designed layout offers oversized spaces for both lounge and dining areas.
The home accommodates three generous bedrooms, each are equipped with air-conditioning and built-in wardrobes, while the main bedroom offers added luxury with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.
Entertaining is a breeze with the oversized covered north balcony, which flows off the main living area, enjoying filtered sunlight through the trees and a private area to have a barbecue with the family and friends.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said, "You would also be surprised at the lifestyle the home presents as you can walk to the end of Burraneer Bay Road and enjoy access to the waterways of Yowie Bay for a paddleboard or kayak."
This residence is truly exceptional.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
