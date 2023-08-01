St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Two-metre White Shark tagged and released after being caught on a SMART drumline at Wanda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-metre White Shark caught on SMART drumline at Wanda
Two-metre White Shark caught on SMART drumline at Wanda

A two-metre White Shark was tagged and released after being caught on a SMART drumline at Wanda at 10.09am on Sunday July 30, when warm, sunny weather drew many people to the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.