Two-metre White Shark caught on SMART drumline at Wanda

A two-metre White Shark was tagged and released after being caught on a SMART drumline at Wanda at 10.09am on Sunday July 30, when warm, sunny weather drew many people to the beach.
The Department of Primary Industries operates 15 SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines 500 metres off beaches between Oak Park and Boat Harbour.
They are set every morning, depending on weather, and collected before sunset.
When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark about one kilometre offshore.
An alert is publicly available through the SharkSmart app and on Twitter at @NSWSharkSmart after release.
Every week, dozens of sharks are tagged and released, or detected, along the NSW coast.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
