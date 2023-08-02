The Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre has received a grant to help build Dharawal food, fibre, and medicine resource gardens in five schools.
It has been working with Uncle Shayne (Dharawal Elder) and Cliodhna Maguire (First Nations educator) who works at the Botanic Gardens, to educate and help plant species of plants that have important cultural significance to the Dharawal people.
The schools have embedded language and culture into their teaching through activities relating to plants and culture.
They've made posters and books and we educators from the education centre have installed 30 signs with plant info and QR codes that link to dream stories from Dharawal Community members.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
