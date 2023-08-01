An official sod-turning ceremony has been held to mark the start of work on the $12.4 million second stage of the Cronulla Plaza (mall) upgrade.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cr Marcel Elzerman were joined by representatives from the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce and local business operators.
Stage 2 is between Purley Place and the Town Square amphitheatre area and will include new paving, upgraded lighting, improved seating, two playgrounds and a variety of tree species.
Cr Pesce said the project was a shared vision of the council and business leaders for the mall to be "a vibrant and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike".
"Council consulted with the local community in 2020, requesting feedback on the Cronulla Town Centre Public Domain Masterplan, which has shaped the vision for what will become a flexible public space, offering improved capacity for everyday use and play as well as for performances, film nights and markets," he said.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who was not able to be present, said her reason for seeking re-election to the council at the last election was to see several projects, including the mall upgrade, completed.
"We have worked closely with the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce to minimise the disruption to businesses," she said.
Stage 2 works are expected to be completed by June 2024, after which stage 3, from the amphitheatre to Kingsway, will start.
