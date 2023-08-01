St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Official ceremony marks start of work on stage 2 of Cronulla mall upgrade

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 1 2023
Patch Clunes (left), Brad Lord, Cr Marcelle Elzerman, Cr Carmelo Pesce, Brooke Martin, Jack Hewitt, Joe Grant. Picture by Chris Lane
An official sod-turning ceremony has been held to mark the start of work on the $12.4 million second stage of the Cronulla Plaza (mall) upgrade.

