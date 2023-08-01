Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Rates deliver your valued facilities and services

To ensure our community continues to thrive, my fellow councillors and I have always prioritised and allocated resources to what matters to you; community services, our green environment and asset maintenance.
Rates provide the finance to deliver new projects and pay for the more than 100 services provided by Council, including maintaining local roads, parks and libraries.
It's the time of year when you receive your annual rates notice, this is what all councils are required to issue under the Local Government Act.
This year will be different as every three years the NSW Valuer-General provides new land values which Council uses to determine the rates for each property. Council does not receive more money when land values increase. Instead, it changes the distribution of rates across property owners.
An increase in your land value does not always lead to an increase to your rates. It also depends on how the value of other properties have changed in the Georges River Council area. Your rates and charges are determined by many factors including land value, waste charges and stormwater charges.
Your rates will deliver all of Council's services. You can expect a roads program, traffic and transport works, and new footpaths, kerbs and gutters.
Faded street signs have been a concern and that's why we have prioritised a street sign replacement program.
Sporting and leisure facilities will also be upgraded. New netball courts and a skate park are currently underway at Olds Park, upgrades to Merv Lynch Reserve adventure play space and Carss Bush Park play space; and upgrades to Ken Rosewall Tennis Court are also scheduled over the coming year.
These are just some of the projects Council selected as informed by community consultation.
With cost of living at a high, rest assured there are hardship options available for any community member experiencing financial pressures.
For more information about your rates, where they will go, and payment options, read the Rates 2023 Information pack on Council's Rates and Requests page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.