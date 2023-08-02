Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Education Week

The theme of this year's Education Week (31 July to 4 August) is 175 years of public education in NSW. In 1848, the Board of National Education was formed and tasked with establishing a public education system in NSW. This week is an opportunity to acknowledge the extraordinary achievements of our public schools and students.
Our public education system has been a cornerstone institution, providing equal opportunities for learning and growth to all students, regardless of their background or circumstances.
For the NSW Liberals, education is one of the critical functions of government. In government we invested far and away record amounts. In our 12 years in government, we built or made major upgrades to over 200 public schools. In our last budget (2022-23), education capital works spending was 273% higher and recurrent spending 85% higher than in Labor's last budget. We increased the number of teachers by 15% (compared with an 8% increase in student enrolment).
As at March a further 118 new and significantly upgraded schools were in construction or design/planning stages. This included Cronulla High School, with construction underway for 10 new permanent learning spaces, a new canteen, new administration areas and upgraded student and staff amenities.
Going forward, we've set the ball rolling for universal pre-kindergarten (access for all children to free, five days a week pre-kindergarten in the year before they start school by no later than 2030); reforming and decluttering the curriculum to improve academic outcomes (including new evidence-based English and maths curriculums starting 2023 for K-2 and 2024 for 3-10, strengthening literacy and numeracy skills); developing a Rewarding Excellence in Teaching strategy (to create a stronger career path for high-performing teachers that offers a better reward for their effort and skill) and improving student outcomes through enhanced parental engagement.
As the product of public education myself (Caringbah North Public School and Caringbah High School), this Education Week I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to all teachers and staff within our public education system for all that they have done and will continue to do for our students.
