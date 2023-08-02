St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Education Week

By Mark Speakman
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
Mark Speakman with students leaders and staff of Grays Point Primary School. Picture supplied
The theme of this year's Education Week (31 July to 4 August) is 175 years of public education in NSW. In 1848, the Board of National Education was formed and tasked with establishing a public education system in NSW. This week is an opportunity to acknowledge the extraordinary achievements of our public schools and students.

