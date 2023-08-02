Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Education Week

For the NSW Liberals, education is one of the critical functions of government. In government we invested far and away record amounts. In our 12 years in government, we built or made major upgrades to over 200 public schools. In our last budget (2022-23), education capital works spending was 273% higher and recurrent spending 85% higher than in Labor's last budget. We increased the number of teachers by 15% (compared with an 8% increase in student enrolment).