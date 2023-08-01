St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lugarno Progress Association supports National Tree Day

Updated August 1 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
More than 250 people attended a tree Planting event held by the Lugarno Progress Association in Evatt Park as part of Planet Ark's National Tree Day on Sunday, July 30.

