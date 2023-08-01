Lugarno Progress Association supports National Tree Day

More than 250 people attended a tree Planting event held by the Lugarno Progress Association in Evatt Park as part of Planet Ark's National Tree Day on Sunday, July 30.
This included 40 cub scouts from the Mortdale 2nd Scouts and 40 homeschooled students along with Federal Member for Banks David Coleman, State Member for Oatley Mark Coure and Georges River Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar and Peter Mahoney who all got their hands dirty planting 400 native seedlings in the park.
Oatley Flora and Fauna members helped with the site preparation, predigging and and watering and planting of the seedlings.
Club Rivers staff helped to predig the holes for the kids and Georges River Association helped with planting.
The Friends of Glenlee helped with community education and liaison and event assistance.
Lugarno Lions provided a sausage sizzle, Penshurst RSL rugby club opened the canteen in the park on the day and 3 Wise Beans ran a coffee cart.
"New members who joined the LPA were given free native trees on the day," LPA member Jasmine Theophile said.
"We hope to repeat the event annually in Evatt Park subject to the continued support of the event by Georges River Council.
"Lugarno Progress Association is a 100 year-old community group that organises regular events to help the community re-connect and improve naturally beautiful Lugarno.
"Our next event is another free tour-guided bushwalk on Sunday, 10 September. Our last bushwalk and history walks this year were both booked out."
Details: www.lugarnoprogress.org.au
