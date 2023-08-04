St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cooks River receives $10 million revitalization boost

August 5 2023 - 8:00am
The $10 milliion in Federal Government funding will be used for activities including tree planting, riverbank stabilisation, and the installation of litter traps, to support the restoration of waterways at Parry Park (Cox's Creek) and Bardwell Valley-Coolibah Reserve.
Bayside Council has welcomed the Federal Government's decision to invest $10 million protecting and restoring the Cooks River.

