Cooks River receives $10 million revitalization boost

Bayside Council has welcomed the Federal Government's decision to invest $10 million protecting and restoring the Cooks River.
The funding will be used for activities including tree planting, riverbank stabilisation, and the installation of litter traps, to support the restoration of waterways at Parry Park (Cox's Creek) and Bardwell Valley-Coolibah Reserve.
This project will improve the habitat of aquatic species, including the threatened green and golden bell frogs, as well as providing the community with better access to nature, including a new paddle trail.
"This is wonderful news for Bayside and the Cooks River," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"It is exciting to see the incredible work being done to ensure this wonderful natural resource will be available for future generation to enjoy."
The funding is part of the Government's $200 million investment in projects that help community groups, NGOs, councils, and First Nations groups clean up and restore their local rivers and waterways.
This includes activities like planting native species along creeks and building small-scale wetlands to improve water quality.
The project will be delivered by Cooks River Alliance in partnership with Indigenous rangers.
The Cooks River Alliance is a partnership between councils in the Cooks River Catchment - Bayside, Canterbury-Bankstown, Inner West, Strathfield and Sydney Water.
