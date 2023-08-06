Residents are invited to have their say on the clothing bins located in Sutherland Shire Council car parks.
There are 36 bins at 18 sites, for which contractors pay about $46,950 a year.
At present, the contractors provide funds to local charities in lieu of fees, but this arrangement is being reviewed.
A draft revised policy for what have been renamed "textile recycling bins" is on public exhibition for comment via the council's website (Join the Conversation page).
The draft policy says, "Badly managed and poorly located textile recycling bins can cause problems with illegal dumping, graffiti, obstruction of vehicles and pedestrians".
Approvals are issued annually and most operators have been in place since 2017.
A new round of Expressions of Interest is due to take place in late 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
