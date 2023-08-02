St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Jannali Preschool awarded biggest grant in Tradies club's sustainability grants program

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 2:30pm
Jannali Preschool children with Sally Stockbridge (ShireCAN), left, Simone Taylor (preschool), Peter Roberts (Tradies), Jason McMaster (Tradies), Alec Diefenbach (ShireCAN), Gay Curtis (shireCAN). Picture by Chris Lane
Jannali Preschool will reduce energy bills while providing children with an environmental lesson through a $10,000 grant from a Tradies club program.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

