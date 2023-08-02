Jannali Preschool will reduce energy bills while providing children with an environmental lesson through a $10,000 grant from a Tradies club program.
A rooftop solar system will be installed during the September holidays.
Tradies received 34 applications for its latest round of energy efficiency iPromise Sustainability Grants, with Jannali Preschool obtaining the highest amount.
The application was written with the assistance of volunteer group Sutherland Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN)
Tradies general manager Jason McMaster said, "The application from Jannali Preschool ticked all of the boxes and the panel was very impressed with how much research and thought had gone into their application".
"We're very proud to help bring their project to life and excited to see the results of the solar installation," he said.
Since its inception in 2014, the program has provided $179,383 to help with projects, including bushland regeneration, school vegetable gardens and chicken coops, composting programs, sustainable irrigation systems, solar panels and energy efficiency initiatives.
Jannali Preschool director Simone Taylor said installing solar panels had been a long-term goal in both the preschool's Quality Improvement Plan and Strategic Plan.
The grant would enable the preschool to "continue to work towards providing a greener, cleaner, more sustainable environment for the community to enjoy into the future".
"The children will be included in learning about solar energy through a STEAM project of investigating, experimenting, hypothesising, and recording their results," she said.
ShireCAN member, Alec Diefenbach said the organisation supported and encouraged community groups to transition to renewable energy.
The solar panels will be installed by Impressive Electrical & Solar (IES), Miranda.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.