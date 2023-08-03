St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Speed hump proposal to stop car hoons

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evidence of car hoons in Sandringham recently.
Evidence of car hoons in Sandringham recently.

Speed humps could be the latest measure used by Bayside Council to tackle the problem of car hoons in the Sans Souci, Dolls Point and Sandringham areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.