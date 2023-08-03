Speed hump proposal to stop car hoons

Speed humps could be the latest measure used by Bayside Council to tackle the problem of car hoons in the Sans Souci, Dolls Point and Sandringham areas.
Council staff will investigate the possible installation of speed humps at a number of locations following a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Paul Sedrak at the July 26 council meeting.
These locations are:
the entrance of Malua Street from The Grand Parade opposite Pine Park, Sans Souci;
Russell Avenue opposite Noel Seiffert Reserve, Dolls Point;
Ida Street, Sans Souci, opposite Stan Moses Reserve.
These streets are proposed to have two speed humps at appropriate distances apart, while Riverside Drive, Sans Souci would have one additional speed hump just north of the public toilet in Scott Park.
Council staff will also Investigate other potential locations within the Sans Souci, Dolls Point and Sandringham areas for the proposed installation of appropriate traffic calming devices, in particular in Riverside Drive, Sans Souci.
Any proposed locations for speed humps should give priority to minimising noise disturbance to residents and would include community consultation.
"We have worked together in coming up with a practical solution to speeding and hooning," Cr Sedrak said.
"We know cameras have worked. Any street that had a camera like Vanston Parade and Sanoni Avenue have been very successful.
"However we can't put a camera on every single street so we need to look at the next best thing.
"We know that the next best thing that stops hooning and speeding is speed humps."
Cr Sedrak said he had met with residents of Riverside Drive and that they supported speed humps on their street.
"They would rather have speed humps than bikes coming through at 2am and revving up the noise," he said.
"This (car hoon problem) is never going to end. If we are serious we have to put in speed humps."
He added that there would be a full community consultation before the matter comes back to the council for consideration.
Cr Ed McDougall, who seconded Cr Sedrak's Notice of motion, said he almost always advises against speed humps outside houses because the cure is often worse than the disease.
"But I know Cr Sedrak has proposed that the speed humps be situated next to public parks so they actually avoid that issue," he said.
A report will come back to the October Bayside Traffic Committee on the feasibility of the installation of Speed Humps to identified areas.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
