Call fails for Bayside to declare itself a Nuclear Free Zone

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
With Sunday, August 6 marking the 78th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare, Councillor Greta Werner said Bayside should note the anniversary by declaring itself nuclear free.
A request to have Bayside declared a Nuclear Free Zone failed to gain any support at the recent council meeting.

