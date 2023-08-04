Call fails for Bayside to declare itself a Nuclear Free Zone

A request to have Bayside declared a Nuclear Free Zone failed to gain any support at the recent council meeting.
With Sunday, August 6 marking the 78th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare, Councillor Greta Werner said Bayside should note the anniversary by declaring itself nuclear free.
In a Notice of Motion submitted at the July 26 council meeting Cr Werner also asked that the council:
- Reaffirm its commitment to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Cities Appeal,
- Call on the Federal Government to sign and ratify the UN-adopted Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
- Call on the Federal Government to withdraw from the security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States known as AUKUS.
Resident Peter Strong spoke in favour of Cr Werner's Notice of Motion adding that other councils including Inner West Concil had declared themselves nuclear free.
"Sunday, August 6, 2023 is the 78th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons in warfare," Mr Strong said.
"Never again should we blindly walk inti a situation where we feel it is acceptable to use nuclear weapons," he said.
"I believe council should mark the sombre 78th anniversary by declaring Bayside Council a nuclear free zone and reaffirm its commitment to the International Campaign to abolish nuclear weapons and by making a stand against AUKUS.
"I believe Bayside Council should join the growing chorus of voices against nuclear proliferation for the good of all," he said.
Cr Werner's Notice of Motion asking to declare Bayside a nuclear free zone failed to get a seconder and so lapsed without any further debate.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
