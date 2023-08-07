St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Health

Keys findings in Monash University study could be a game-changer for pregnancy health

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah D'Arcy of Kareela with her children Evelyn, 3, and Hugo, 1. She said moderation was key in maintaining a good diet during pregnancy. Picture supplied
Sarah D'Arcy of Kareela with her children Evelyn, 3, and Hugo, 1. She said moderation was key in maintaining a good diet during pregnancy. Picture supplied

A new study by Monash University has found that mothers who eat apples and herbs in early pregnancy could be protecting the brain health of their children and grandchildren.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.