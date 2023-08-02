Police appeal after pedestrian struck by car at Kogarah

Police are appealing for public assistance after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kogarah today.
About 5.15am, Wednesday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Harrow Road and the Princes Highway, Kogarah, following reports a woman was struck by a Mazda 6 sedan.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, for head injuries.
She was taken to St George Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the Mazda, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing. She was not injured.
A crime scene has been established, with the Crash Investigation Unit commencing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with dashcam vision or further information about the identity of the female pedestrian to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
