St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal after pedestrian struck by car at Kogarah

Updated August 2 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal after pedestrian struck by car at Kogarah
Police appeal after pedestrian struck by car at Kogarah

Police are appealing for public assistance after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kogarah today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.