UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after crash in Kogarah

UPDATE:
A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Sydney's south earlier this week.
About 5.15am on Wednesday, August 2, emergency services responded to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Harrow Road, Kogarah, after reports of a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 70-year-old female pedestrian at the scene before she was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the Mazda 6, a 45-year-old woman, was uninjured and taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit who have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police have since been notified the woman died in hospital about 1am on Saturday, August 5.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone who may have information about the crash - or has any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
Police have identified a pedestrian that was struck by a car at Kogarah on Wednesay, August 2.
About 5.15am on Wednesday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Harrow Road and the Princes Highway, Kogarah, following reports a woman was struck by a Mazda 6 sedan.
The 70-year-old woman from Kogarah was taken to St George Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition with head and pelvic injuries.
The driver of the Mazda - a 45-year-old woman - was taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing. She was not injured.
The Crash Investigation Unit will continue inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Investigators urge anyone with dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
Police are appealing for public assistance after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kogarah today.
About 5.15am, Wednesday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Harrow Road and the Princes Highway, Kogarah, following reports a woman was struck by a Mazda 6 sedan.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, for head injuries.
She was taken to St George Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the Mazda, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing. She was not injured.
A crime scene has been established, with the Crash Investigation Unit commencing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with dashcam vision or further information about the identity of the female pedestrian to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
