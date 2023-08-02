Shire clubs scoop Perfect Plate Awards

Three Sutherland Shire clubs have been named regional winners for their regions in the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
The three state-wide winners and 13 regional winners were announced at the Perfect Plate Awards Night held at Norths Cammeray on Tuesday, August 1.
Sharks at Kareela, Miranda RSL and Bundeena Community and Services Club were declared winners in the Clubs NSW Southern Metro District.
Sharks at Kareela Cove Bar and Grill were recognised for their Prawn Saganaki dish.
Miranda RSL's 615 Brasserie won for their Hokey Pokey Deep Fried Ice Cream, and Bundeena Community and Services Club's The Restaurant won for their Old Style Fish and Chips.
There were three overall state winners.
Bankstown Sports Club's Land and Sea dish, a combination of crispy pork belly and grilled lobster tai took out the top spot in the competition's 'large club' category.
Kiama Leagues Club won in the 'medium club' category with their Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Cauliflower Puree.
Towradgi Park Bowls and Recreation Club won the small club category with their Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs.
A total 174 eateries from 146 clubs right across NSW created a special competition dish for their menu, with members and patrons invited to score the meals out of five and cast their votes May 30 and July 9.
Celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston visited nearly 50 participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations.
Courtney said she was particularly impressed by her visit to Club Central Hurstville who created seafood bouillabaisse.
"It was full of prawns, little clams and poached fish," she said.alaar
"I worked in a bowling club 25 years ago and the standard of club food had come along in leaps and bounds," Courtney said. "The variety and standard of food was fabulous.
"It was about the clubs cooking appropriate food for their customers and location."
Newly appointed ClubsNSW chief executive officer, Rebecca Riant said Perfect Plate, now in its third year, was an opportunity to shine the spotlight on club dining and the dedicated chefs that work in the industry.
"Congratulations to the three state-wide winning clubs and the 13 regional winners - from the kitchen staff to the marketing teams, you should be enormously proud of your efforts," Rebecca said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.