Shire clubs scoop Perfect Plate Awards

August 3 2023 - 8:30am
Celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston visited nearly 50 participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations.
Three Sutherland Shire clubs have been named regional winners for their regions in the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.

