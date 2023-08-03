St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart encourages residents to consider applying for Transport for NSW positions

August 3 2023 - 3:38pm
Transport for NSW offers 100 apprentice and trainee positions
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has urged residents in the Sutherland Shire and Illawarra region to apply for one of the 100 apprentice and trainee positions on offer from Transport for NSW.

