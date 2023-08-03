Transport for NSW offers 100 apprentice and trainee positions

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has urged residents in the Sutherland Shire and Illawarra region to apply for one of the 100 apprentice and trainee positions on offer from Transport for NSW.
In 2024, there will be opportunities throughout almost a dozen areas including: civil construction; heavy diesel mechanics; bridge construction; electrical; painting and blasting; business administration; project management; marketing and communications; finance and safety; environment and quality; and metal fabrication.
Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to work on some of the biggest projects throughout the state as part of the Transport for NSW Regional and Outer Metropolitan Apprentice and Trainee Programs.
Last year, three out of every four trainees and apprentices secured permanent employment at Transport for NSW.
Mrs Stuart urged all those seeking a new career to consider applying.
"There are a number of major projects that will be occurring throughout our entire state," Mrs Stuart said.
"This investment in trainees and apprentices is also an investment in our state's future.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to develop skills and forge a career in a trade or profession."
For more details visit here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.