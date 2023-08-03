A rich chapter in the history of retail in Cronulla will end with the closure on Monday August 7 of Guzman y Gomez.
The Mexican cuisine eatery is the last business to go in the block opposite the northern end of Cronulla mall to make way for the Sammut Group development Vue.
Demolition of the old shops and offices is due to start in August and construction will take two years.
A wide range of shops have occupied the space over many decades.
Leader chief photographer and sports editor John Veage, a lifelong Cronulla resident, rattles off just some of them without pausing.
"There used to be a Red Rooster, Franklins, Triple Bull surf shop, the worst fish and chip shop in Sydney (the Sydney Morning Herald / Lonely Planet did a review on Cronulla once and mentioned it), Sting Bar, Vinnies, a paddleboard shop, doctor's surgery, optometrist, laundromat, John Holt surveyors and bottle shops," he said.
"Nandos was there, as well as a fruit shop and Spur steakhouse."
As previously reported by the Leader, the Up Up Cronulla mural on the side wall, showing Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen in a tearful embrace after the Sharks' 2016 NRL grand final win, will live on.
The street art will be digitally reproduced in a photo of the same size displayed inside the new development.
The image will be near the entrance to Harris Farm Markets, the major retail tenant.
"It will be plastered on the wall, replicated exactly," said Allen Sammut, chief executive of developer Sammut Group.
"It will look exactly like it does now."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
