As the Cronulla Sharks prepare for a do-or-die showdown with the Roosters on Saturday night, a much-loved memento of their 2016 grand final win is about to be bulldozed.
Temporary fencing has been erected around the block of old shops and offices at Cronulla, which includes the mural of premiership winning captain Paul Gallen and Sharks legend Andrew Ettingshausen in a tearful embrace.
The mural will be digitally replicated inside the retail component of the new Vue development that will rise on the site, which the council calls Cronulla's "northern gateway".
A rich chapter in the history of retail in Cronulla ended with the closure on August 7 of Guzman y Gomez.
The Mexican eatery was the last business to go in the block opposite the northern end of Cronulla mall to make way for the Sammut Group development Vue.
Demolition of the old shops and offices is due to start in August and construction will take two years.
A wide range of shops have occupied the space over many decades.
Leader chief photographer and sports editor John Veage, a lifelong Cronulla resident, rattles off just some of them without pausing.
"There used to be a Red Rooster, Franklins, Triple Bull surf shop, the worst fish and chip shop in Sydney (the Sydney Morning Herald / Lonely Planet did a review on Cronulla once and mentioned it), Sting Bar, Vinnies, a paddleboard shop, doctor's surgery, optometrist, laundromat, John Holt surveyors and bottle shops," he said.
"Nandos was there, as well as a fruit shop and Spur steakhouse."
