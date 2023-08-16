The long-serving president and treasurer of the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce have retired from the executive to make way for a fresh, new team.
Mark Aprilovic led the business body for 13 years, while Annette Tasker was treasurer for 15 years.
The new executive is real estate agent Brad Lord (president), Maria Aiton and Geoff Trio (vice presidents), Jack Hewitt (treasurer) and Patch Clunes (secretary).
Mr Aprilovic began as a businessman in the area staging discos and other entertainment before opening a surf shop and later being awarded a licence by the council to operate Cronulla's first surf school.
He has since sold his businesses but remains involved as a property owner.
"I have enjoyed the honour of being in a position to represent the business community, and I think we have achieved a lot," Mr Aprilovic said.
"One of our big goals was the mall upgrade and, with working starting on the major stage, it's a good time to hand over to a new, young exciting executive, who have great business skills and passion.'
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman paid tribute in State Parliament to Mr Aprilovic and Ms Tasker.
"They have become synonymous with the Chamber and been great champions for businesses in Cronulla, but decided to move on to allow renewal with a younger cohort," he said.
"The new executive is Brad Lord of Ray White Commercial (president), Geoff Trio of Brass Monkey (vice-president), Maria Anton of The Den (vice-president), Patch Clunes of EOS Worldwide (secretary) and Jack Hewitt, of South Sydney Advisory Pty Ltd (Treasurer).
"Mark Aprilovic and Annette Tasker leave big shoes to fill and I am confident that the new executive will be up to that task."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
