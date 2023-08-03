St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale Park loses more than 50 trees

By Jim Gainsford
August 4 2023 - 8:30am
Bayside Council is removing approximately 52 trees from historic Rockdale Park with a council spokesperson saying the trees have reached their end of life expectancy.

