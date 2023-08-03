Rockdale Park loses more than 50 trees

Bayside Council is removing approximately 52 trees from historic Rockdale Park with a council spokesperson saying the trees have reached their end of life expectancy.
Rockdale resident resident Kim Cadogan first noticed last August that a number of trees in the park were dying.
"Initially, I thought there were about 35 trees dying but it now turns out more have died since the story appeared in The Leader in March this year. It is now officially over 50. I have been told it is 57 trees," she said.
"How that can just die in one go is incomprehensible. I still firmly believe the mulc placed around them, which was too thick and too high around the trunk, is to blame. The mulch compacted so much that no water could penetrate to the root system.
"At the moment there are contractors cutting down the trees and the remaining to go are marked with a huge X on the trunk.
"The park will be completely bare once 57 trees are removed. It'a such a shame.
"So many trees were cut down for the M6 tunnel project and now we are losing more with this removal. No wonder Council is trying to encourage more tree planting in the area."
Ms Cadogan said the council has told her that the species of trees that have died are an Alpine breed of pine.
"I was told thjat they have done amazingly well to grow in Sydney's temperate conditions but given our recent extreme weather conditions, they have died," she said.
Many are believed to be more than forty years old and include conifers and Himalayan pines.
"We have so little tree canopy left. If the council has to remove these dead trees as well then heaven help us," Ms Cadogan said.
"The wildlife in the park will lose their natural habitat. The council is continuously saying that we need to go green and yet we have got a park that is dying."
The 3.2 ha park in West Botany Street is one of Rockdale's earliest public parks and is considered unique within the Bayside local government area due to its dense plantings of ornamental conifers and rare tree species.
Bayside Council completed a major upgrade of Rockdale Park in 2020 which saw a new playground, a new water feature with reflection ponds, new pedestrian bridge, shallow pools and water plants, new park furniture, including seats and picnic areas, bubblers, barbecue and bike racks, a new footpath along West Botany Street.
The removal works at Rockdale Park take place between the hours of 7am to 4pm, and should be complete by Wednesday August 9.
Dates and times are subject to weather conditions as the ground must be dry to reduce potential damage to the grass from large equipment.
The park remains open during the works, however removal areas will be sectioned off for community safety.
After removal, Council will review the Master Plan for the park and investigate suitable locations for planting replacement trees.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
