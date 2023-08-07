St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ladies golf club celebrates

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bexley Ladies past and current Captains and Life Members cut the cake.
Bexley Ladies past and current Captains and Life Members cut the cake.

The 2CH Bexley Ladies Charity Golf Club held its celebratory 60th Anniversary luncheon at Bexley Golf Club on Monday, July 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.