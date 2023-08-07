The 2CH Bexley Ladies Charity Golf Club held its celebratory 60th Anniversary luncheon at Bexley Golf Club on Monday, July 31.
The occasion was attended by 60 past and current members and lots of happy conversations and catchups were had with greetings of old friends and reminiscences were shared with the aid of a fabulous slide show of past games and events.
Bayside Council Mayor Dr Christina Curry attended to present the ladies with a certificate acknowledging this wonderful achievement and the club presented the mayor with a cheque for $1,500 for the Bayside Women's Refuge.
The mission of the ladies golf club is to raise money for charity and earlier this year, after their major fund raising "Open Charity Golf Day" the ladies club raised $2000 for The Lions Australian Children's Mobility Foundation.
The 2CH Bexley Ladies play at Bexley Golf Course each Monday at 8am (except public holidays) and new players are most welcome.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
