The Bruce Lee statue has sparked controversy from the very beginning of this project, as many public art projects often do.
The main objection is Bruce has never lived in the Georges River area. I argue that he has had a significant influence on the local community and deserves recognition. More than one thousand people attending Bruce Lee's 50 years death memorial service on July 20 would agree with me: His legacy as a martial artist, actor, and model world citizen has left a lasting impression on many, making him a relevant and meaningful figure for the community.
The other misconception is Bruce Lee is someone from China, and this statue is a gift from China. As a matter of fact, he's an American with Chinese heritage. He played a significant role in bridging the East and West through his work. His unique appeal and contributions to popularizing martial arts and Chinese culture in the Western world further solidify his connection to multicultural communities like those in Georges River. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to the United States, and it has become an iconic symbol of American values. Similarly, the Bruce Lee statue could serve as a symbol of this cultural exchange and understanding and its appreciation for the contributions and values Bruce Lee embodied.
There are 300 heritage items in Georges River LGA, many of them are old buildings with historical features and values. Precious as they are, how many of them can gather a thousand people every year?
Elvis Presley has a bronze statue at Cooke Park in Parkes which has its Elvis Festival every year. I very much suggest we put the controversy to rest and treat the statue as a heritage item and a unifying symbol for the Georges River community, foster understanding, and appreciation of different cultures. In the meantime, enjoy an annual Bruce Lee Kogarah festival.
Many years ago the Kogarah Council planted trees in Montgomery Street to beautify the area. The trees were quite small and we took on the task of watering them through the long, hot summers.
The trees grew and while they didn't flourish, they survived. We carried water from the TAFE taps in buckets and cans. Since the area at the base of the tree has been covered by bitumen they no longer receive rain water and it is impossible to water them. I've tried. It is the dead of winter and of course they have no leaves but they are ailing, almost dead. It's very distressing.
Councils all over Sydney are trying to promote tree planting to cool our suburbs down. An excellent plan. Surely we should try to keep these trees alive and give them a boost? Nurtured carefully they would all come back and give us beauty and shade.
On Sunday, July 30, Lugarno Progress Association (LPA) organised a community event, National Tree Day, that was well attended by local groups: fellow LPA members, Friends of Glenlee, Oatley Flora and Fauna members, councillors, politicians, scouts and cubs, doing their bit to give the natural environment a lending hand, turning a dead mulched area into an atmospheric carbon-absorbing native flora and fauna habitat.
What was interesting was the arrival of about 20 mums and their 40 children to lend a hand. All these mums were members of MHENA - Muslim Home Education Network Australia. They were all dressed in the traditional hijab and some in niqab which set them apart from the various hi-viz, work gear and scout uniforms worn by most on the day.
Sixty members of the Muslim community from as far away as Liverpool and Picnic Point turned up to plant trees in Evatt Park, Lugarno. They were here to show their kids what responsible citizens should do on National Tree Day - plant a native plant to declare a love for this land and to display a real hope for the future.
If children are taught to understand the importance of nature and nurture, then, like the plants that went in on Sunday, July 30, may National Tree Day grow from community involvement with each passing year.
I would like to thank the workers from NSW Railways and Georges River Council who have cleared the overgrown bushes and trees along the Como bridge pedestrian/cycleway. I use this route to cycle to work from Oatley to Sutherland, and it was getting dangerously narrow as the vegetation had not been trimmed in years.
I hope regular maintenance will continue!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.