St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Smart Owls Rugby team

John Veage
By John Veage
August 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Smart Owls Try Rugby Day on August 13.
The Smart Owls Try Rugby Day on August 13.

The Engadine, Oatley and Burraneer Golden Oldies Rugby Union Clubs are coming together and starting the Sydney Mixed Abilities Rugby Team (SMART for short) Powerful Owls. The Owls are an all inclusive opportunity for adult players to come out and play rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.