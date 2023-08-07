Smart Owls Rugby team

The Engadine, Oatley and Burraneer Golden Oldies Rugby Union Clubs are coming together and starting the Sydney Mixed Abilities Rugby Team (SMART for short) Powerful Owls. The Owls are an all inclusive opportunity for adult players to come out and play rugby.
The idea came James Delliquanti, the Secretary of the Engadine Limping Lions Rugby Club, when he had an opportunity to play against the All Abilities Southern Lions of Perth during the Golden Oldies World Festival.
"From that moment on I have been researching the possibilities of bring the sport here to the Shire and St George. Perth has two teams and now we our the first team in Sydney and NSW."
The club is recruiting players with the help of organisations like CIVIC, Sylvanvale and Clever Care Now and they have a 'Try Rugby' day scheduled for 9 am on Sunday August 13 at Old Bush Rd Oval, Yarrawarrah.
The players have different colour shorts depending on their ability- contact- jamesdelliquanti@gmail.com
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
