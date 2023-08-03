Former state MP Barry Collier claims moving the St George Bank branch into the same premises as the Westpac branch at Southgate Shopping Centre, Sylvania amounts to a closure.
Westpac Group says the relocation of the branch into a shared space will provide customers with "a better experience", and there are more staff at the one site than the combined number at the previous two locations.
Customers were advised in a letter St George Bank, a subsidiary of Westpac, was "moving in" with the Westpac Sylvania branch from August 1.
Mr Collier, the former MP for Miranda who later served on Sutherland Shire Council, told the Leader the relocation was "a slap in the face for St George Bank customers and, in particular, any loyal seniors".
Mr Collier claimed it was a "Clayton's closure - the bank closure you have when you're not having a bank closure".
"It is the thin edge of the wedge, signalling the beginning of the end for St George banking, not just at Southgate but across the shire as a whole," he said.
"While they are not closing the St George branch just yet; rest assured it's only one step away.
"It is beyond belief that, given its record half-yearly profit of $4 billion (up 22 per cent), the Westpac parent company can't afford the rent on the small premises long occupied by St George at Southgate complex.
"This is about Westpac cutting St George staff, reducing face-to-face service and promoting internet banking. It's simply a clear case of one of the big four putting profits before people once again."
A Westpac Group spokeswoman said more $860,000 had been invested in upgraded banking services and amenities in Sylvania.
The St George branch had moved just 100 metres, she said.
"This will provide a better banking experience for our customers including more bankers to increase face-to-face service to customers, a new ATM, new technology including extra video conferencing and iPad facilities, additional meeting rooms, and increased customer amenity," the spokeswoman said.
"There's no change to the services we offer our customers who will be welcomed at the new site by staff they already know from both our St George and Westpac teams in Sylvania."
