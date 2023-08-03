St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Bank branch 'moves in' with Westpac at Southgate Shopping Centre

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 3 2023 - 5:30pm
The former St George Bank branch location at Southgate Shopping Centre. Picture by John Veage
Former state MP Barry Collier claims moving the St George Bank branch into the same premises as the Westpac branch at Southgate Shopping Centre, Sylvania amounts to a closure.

