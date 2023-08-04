As a leading school promoting healthy relationships between the opposite sex, Woolooware High School is flying a banner of respect ahead of a community event.
The school hosted about 14 other high schools across Sutherland Shire on Friday, for a day that focused on gender inequality awareness.
The theme 'Having the Courage to Call Out! Speak Out! Help Out!' is a key message of the 2023 Walk for Respectful Relationships, being held on November 24 at Cronulla.
The idea is to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic and family violence, but also educate young people on how to break the cycle early.
This starts at school level, teachers say, by educating teenagers about inappropriate behaviour when it comes to communicating with others.
Woolooware High School English teacher and debating coordinator Zoe Zarbalis, is passionate about giving students a voice and leading a social justice charge.
She says schools play an important role in helping students make good decisions - and it's all about intervention when they're young.
"Schools have an essential role in changing the tide and culture," Ms Zarbalis said. "Teachers are incredibly influential, especially when you have rapport with male students. Sometimes they can present as the boisterous archetype. I encourage them to think about things they might say - even jokes, that may be degrading and demeaning to the opposite sex.
"It's about giving students power when they witness a friend or family member being disrespectful and planting seeds within young people to identify toxicity and unhealthy relationships."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.