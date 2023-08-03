St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Theatre and Arts
What's on

'Things I Know to be True' showing at Cronulla Arts Theatre

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 3 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from 'Things I Know To Be True', showing at Cronulla Arts Theatre from August 4. the Picture supplied by Port Hacking Camera Club
A scene from 'Things I Know To Be True', showing at Cronulla Arts Theatre from August 4. the Picture supplied by Port Hacking Camera Club

The new production at Arts Theatre Cronulla, Things I Know to be True, by Andrew Bovell, is showing this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.