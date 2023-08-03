The new production at Arts Theatre Cronulla, Things I Know to be True, by Andrew Bovell, is showing this week.
Set in Adelaide, where the world premiere was held in 2016, it is a very Australian play, capturing the social economic shift of an Australian working class family.
It highlights the concerns of a generation that sacrificed so much to give the following generation a financially stable life that they never knew themselves.
The story is of a typical working-class Australian family, the Prices. Parents Bob and Fran have worked hard to raise four loving, healthy kids, taking the stresses, strains and growing pains in their stride. Bob loves his garden and in particular, his roses. Fran juggles her job as a nurse with keeping retrenched Bob in check and being mum to four adult children.
But in one tumultuous year, each family member is presented with a range of life-changing events, and the audience will witness the fracturing of this previously tight-knit family as each of their children exposes an individual truth too raw to comprehend.
"I was fortunate to do some training with UK physical theatre company Frantic Assembly in 2019 and wanted to infuse some subtle moments of movement within the production," Director Susan Geldart, said. "I'm grateful to the cast who embraced my vision to create these moments."
The production opens on August 4 and ends September 9. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and has four Sunday matinees at 2pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
