St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Entertainment/Books

Cronulla author Laetitia Andrac releases new book

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla author Laetitia Andrac is releasing a new book. Picture supplied
Cronulla author Laetitia Andrac is releasing a new book. Picture supplied

Cronulla's Laetitia Andrac is about to release her first book, Light It: How To Trust Your Intuition and Build A Thriving Business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.