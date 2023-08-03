Cronulla's Laetitia Andrac is about to release her first book, Light It: How To Trust Your Intuition and Build A Thriving Business.
She has also been nominated for nine Ausmumpreneur awards and is a finalist in the Australian Women In Small Business Champion Awards for her work as a business and intuition coach.
The mother of two girls worked in strategy consulting, start-up mentoring and corporate leadership experience. She has led successful growth and innovative programs for companies.
The author takes readers through her proven five-step framework that helps entrepreneurs reconnect with their inner knowledge, wisdom and light, and grow a soul-aligned business that goes beyond surface-level success.
"My intention with this book is really to show a new way to be a business owner and reclaim your intuition as a guide, but also how to go through the 'light' framework and embrace your own path forward," she said.
The book is released on September 21 and will be available on Amazon, Booktopia and Barnes & Noble.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
