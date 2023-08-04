St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police told woman, 30, was swept to her death by big wave while walking on rocks at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Katherine Sandoval. Picture Facebook
Katherine Sandoval. Picture Facebook

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner after being told a 30-year-old woman was swept to her death while walking on rocks at Kurnell on Sunday.

