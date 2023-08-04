Police are preparing a report for the Coroner after being told a 30-year-old woman was swept to her death while walking on rocks at Kurnell on Sunday.
The woman was named in a fund-raising appeal as Katherine Sandoval, a student from Colombia.
A police spokesman said, just before 12.30pm on Sunday July 30, emergency services were called to a Botany Bay boat ramp.
"On arrival, officers from Sutherland and South Sydney Police Area Commands were told a woman had been swept into the water off rocks in the Botany Bay National Park," the spokesman said.
"A passing boat pulled the 30-year-old woman aboard and travelled to the boat ramp, where she was treated by NSW Ambulance. However, she died at the scene.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner. At this time police are not treating the matter as suspicious."
It is understood police were told the woman was with others on a rock platform, which is popular with rock fishers, at Kurnell.
Police were told another person was also washed off the rocks by the same wave, but managed to scramble to safety while sustaining some injuries.
A fundraising appeal on GoFundMe to repatriate the woman's body to Colombia said, "Our loved friend Katherine Sandoval tragically lost her life, when a wave swept her away from the rocks at Cronulla [sic].
"Despite of the efforts of the friends to try to reach her, there was nothing they could do and sadly she lost her life.
"Katherine was on a student visa, and we are trying to raise money to be able to send he body back for her family in Colombia.
"She was a kind and lovely person, always with an encouragement word to lift you up.
"We would really need your help to get Katherine back to her family."
The Leader sought to contact the organiser of the appeal.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
