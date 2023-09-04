You'd think Jay Flack would have enough on his clinical plate to not have any side hobbies. But he also fills up his free time working on innovative start-ups.
Inspired by his work as Scientific Director at St George Hospital's Department of Respiratory Medicine, Dr Flack took on a side venture, to research and invent a device that could change infection control on a world-wide scale.
In 2020, engineers, coders, entrepreneurs, scientists and designers were among those invited to participate in the NASA Space Apps COVID-19 Challenge - an all-virtual global 'hackathon', urging innovators to utilise NASA data science and technologies to propose solutions to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were challenged to develop a system to monitor and/or purify indoor air, focusing on how the virus spreads using space-based data.
Dr Flack and other members of his team from ANSTO incorporated NASA technology originally developed to keep fruit and vegetables fresh in space. As part of a team he redesigned a device so it could be used as an air scrubbing infection control item in confined spaces including public transport and lifts, by eliminating mould, bacteria and viruses that can cause COVID-19.
Using an infection control system called Elavo, air is purified by a NASA filtration technology that is used to destroy pathogens and volatile organic compounds that build up over time in crewed spacecraft. The air is then processed by the air conditioning system and returned through output ducts in the ceiling.
In a train carriage or elevator, if a potentially infectious passenger is detected by an acoustic system set up to detect sneezes or coughs, the ventilation system temporarily increases the rate of air flow, scrubbing the air and limiting the amount of circulating pathogens.
The challenge received more than 15,000 applicants from 150 schools, universities and scientific organisations. Elavo won global first place for 'best use of technology' for showing how NASA's original device could be applied in a pandemic setting. It was only in 2023, that Dr Flack was able to accept the award in the US because of pandemic restrictions.
"Confined spaces have the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission," Dr Flack said. "Things are settling down, but the virus hasn't gone. We're still seeing hundreds of patients hospitalised, and as recently as June we were averaging over 10 deaths per day in NSW.
"I turned my attention into thinking that the new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge as the virus mutates and while there's no guarantee that strains will continue to get milder, even if the pandemic went away tomorrow there will be other infection risks. This was highlighted early in the pandemic where an increased focus on hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing actually saw a marked reduction in the usual causes of respiratory infections.
"Common lung diseases like COPD, the fourth leading cause of death globally, saw a more than 50 per cent decline in hospital admissions due to a reduction in the transmission of infections.
"While people are getting on with business in public spaces, there are vulnerable patients in hospitals and there always will be, because that's where the sick people end up.
"There are many applications in the hospital and health sectors where technology like Elavo can be quietly working away behind the scenes, making indoor environments even safer than they were before the pandemic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.