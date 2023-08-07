A girls cricket gala day will launch the new St George-Sutherland girls cricket season. It promises to be a celebration of talent, teamwork, and fun.
On Sunday, August 13, Waratah Reserve Sutherland will play host to the special event In collaboration with the Sutherland Shire Junior Cricket Association and the St George District Cricket Association.
The Girls Cricket Gala Day aims to encourage more girls to embrace the sport, and to help this, the event will feature a Woolworths Cricket Blast program which is designed specifically for girls new to cricket.
This program offers a fantastic opportunity to learn the basics of the game in a supportive, engaging and most importantly, a fun environment. It is the perfect chance for budding cricketers to discover their passion for the sport and make new friends along the way.
Kirsten Benhiam, girls cricket coordinator, Sutherland Shire Junior Cricket Association said girls only cricket gives girls the opportunities to play cricket in a friendly and safe environment,
For those already involved in junior cricket or those that are little bit older and have the basics mastered, the Girls Cricket Gala Day also has something for them.
Professional coaching sessions, giving players a chance to refine their skills and take their game to the next level with expert coaches on hand to provide valuable insights, tips, and guidance to help the girls shine on the field.
The gala day is on August 13, 1-5pm at Waratah Park Sutherland. For information contact jon.plakourakis@cricketnsw.com.au.
