Miranda MP Eleni Petinos says her electorate office has been inundated with complaints about U-Go Mobility bus services from frustrated commuters and parents.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said much the same two weeks earlier.
Speaking in State Parliament on Thursday August 3, , Ms Petinos said, since U-Go Mobility was awarded the Region 10 contract "on the advice of Transport for NSW, the bus network has fallen apart and the transition has been nothing short of a disaster"
"It seems to be luck of the draw whether the bus turns up or gets lost in transit," she said.
Ms Petinos said one parent, Amy from Bangor, had written about her son, seven, who was forced to wait over 30 minutes for the school bus.
Amy had written, "I was simply told that bus didn't show up this morning, no sorry or anything. I then asked if the bus would be picking the kids up from school and he said, 'It should, but if it doesn't, call and let me know'.".
Ms Petinos said bus routes 962 and 963, caught by Menai High School students, had also been affected.
"Last week, concerned parent Katharine, whose child relies on that bus service, informed my office about the inaccuracy of the timetables and U-Go Mobility not delivering on its commitment to prioritise school services and routes servicing schools. In her email to me," she said.
Katherine had written, "My daughter was previously catching the 962 home from Menai High School. The NSW Opal still advertises a 3.20, 3.29 and 3.51 service from Menai High School. There is no 3.20 or 3.29 service. All the students are now required to catch the overburdened M92, which they don't always fit on the first one, and then walk even further home".
Ms Petinos also raised the case of "Joshua, who is partially blind".
"Joshua was a valuable member of the Transdev team and was hired as a customer experience ambassador," she said.
"He was sadly let go as U-Go Mobility no longer saw his role as valuable."
Ms Petinos said Joshua's former manager at Transdev had said, "He has become an exceptional resource on our networks and services. Known for his infectious smile, Joshua leaves a lasting impression on all those with whom her interacts".
Labor MP Greg Warren, who was the government leader in the House during Ms Petinos' speech, said, "That was an absolutely ridiculous contribution from the member for Miranda, who is a former minister and member of the government that signed off on the contract that has caused terrible suffering to the community members to whom she referred".
"We will try again and again to clean up the mess left by the former government. Communities throughout Sutherland Shire are paying the price, and we will continue to do everything we can to help them.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
