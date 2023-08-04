St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Penalise trucks for avoiding tolls, Bayside Council says

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:47pm
Our local community has borne the brunt of traffic diverting from the M5 East onto alternate toll-free routes like Stoney Creek Road, Forest Road and Bexley Road since 2020," the Bayside Council sumission to the toll review said.
Bayside Council's submission to the 2023 Independent Toll Review says there should be system for the M8 and M5 East similar to the NorthConnex where trucks are penalised for avoiding the toll route.

