Penalise trucks for avoiding tolls, Bayside Council says

Bayside Council's submission to the 2023 Independent Toll Review says there should be system for the M8 and M5 East similar to the NorthConnex where trucks are penalised for avoiding the toll route.
The council's submission doesn't pull any punches as it described the impact that toll dodgers and rat-runners have had on the local community,
"Bayside residents, and business owners have faced serious and continued impacts as a direct result of the opening of the M8 motorway and subsequent introduction of a toll on the M5 East," according to the submission, written by council's manager city infrastructure, Bryce Spelta, and endorsed by councilors at the July 26 meeting.
"Council's view is that the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on which the planning approval for this project was based failed to to adequately predict the increase in vehicle movements on the surrounding neighbourhoods."
In reply to the question of whether there are sufficient incentives or requirements of heavy vehicles to use motorways rather than the non-motorway network, Bayside's answer, in relation to the M5 East, was a "resounding no".
"It is clear that for many freight operators to drive 9.33km and make a time saving of between five to ten minutes at a cost of $23.95 does not represent compelling value and they are choosing to avoid the toll and divert onto surface roads," the submission said.
"Our local community has borne the brunt of traffic diverting from the M5 East onto alternate toll-free routes like Stoney Creek Road, Forest Road and Bexley Road since 2020.
"Toll avoidance brings costs and impacts including noise for homes and businesses, repairs to properties from increased congestion and travel delays for local trips, loss of convenient on-street parking in local shopping strips and the flow-on effect that many of these impacts have on the local economy, businesses and people's livelihoods.
"Bayside again calls in the most strenuous terms for a solution implemented for NorthConnex where trucks are penalised for avoiding the toll route.
"There is a successful precedent for that system and council's opinion is that Bayside residents deserve this solution as much as communities around NorthConnex."
Cr Liz Barlow said she was disappointed that the tollway review only looked at the western tollways and not the M5 which has created mayhem in Bexley.
"The sound, the traffic, the lack of sleep, it's horrendous," she said.
"The Bexley shopkeepers are wonderful, to keep staying there with the amount of traffic that is destroying their businesses."
The council endorsed the Toll Review submission subject to including a call to review the tolling fee structure.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
