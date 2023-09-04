It was a successful month of fund raising by the Dandelion Support Network headlined by the Woolooware Women's Golf Club who donated over $10,000 to the local charity from their recent golf day.
The Dandelion Support Network collects and then distributes nursery furniture, baby clothing and similar items for babies and children of families in need.
Women's President, Paula Webb, said it was one of most successful days ever.
"The large amount raised was due to the generosity of all those playing as well major local sponsors such as Drummond Golf, BCF, Bunnings and Woolooware Golf Club," she said
The Cronulla Women's Bowling Club also donated to the charity collecting $1,000 from their recent bowls day and donating to the worthy cause.
Local community football club Menai Roosters JRLFC also got in on the act, raising over $1000 for Dandelion by purchasing pink socks and wearing them on one of their weekends.
