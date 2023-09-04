St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dandelion Network big winners

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolooware Women's Golf Club donated to the Dandelion Network.
Woolooware Women's Golf Club donated to the Dandelion Network.

It was a successful month of fund raising by the Dandelion Support Network headlined by the Woolooware Women's Golf Club who donated over $10,000 to the local charity from their recent golf day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.