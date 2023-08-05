St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Proposal to name new Hurstville Oval pavilion after local heroes

August 5 2023 - 4:00pm
A new pavilion under construction at Hurstville Oval is proposed to be named in recognition of local sports legends Nell Gould and Les Blackshaw.

Local News

