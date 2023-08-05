Proposal to name new Hurstville Oval pavilion after local heroes

A new pavilion under construction at Hurstville Oval is proposed to be named in recognition of local sports legends Nell Gould and Les Blackshaw.
The proposed name "Blackshaw Gould Community Pavilion" was unanimously endorsed by Councillors at the July 24 Council meeting and is now on public exhibition for community feedback.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris has welcomed input from community members on the proposed name, which he said aimed to recognise the significant contributions of Les Blackshaw and Nell Gould to Hurstville Oval and the wider community of Georges River.
"Les Blackshaw and Nell Gould are both absolute icons of the St George area,"Councillor Katris said.
"Gould was a trailblazer in women's athletics at a local, state, and international level and Les is known as 'the father of cricket' in the St George district."
Councillor Katris said both Blackshaw and Gould contributed "countless unpaid hours as volunteers" during their lifetimes, whether participating in, administering, or attending club meetings for athletics and cricket.
"These two exemplified good sportsmanship over winning, and love for the game above the prize. Their volunteerism helped galvanise the community of St George and forged a sense of shared belonging, a tradition which continues at Hurstville Oval today.
"Nell and Les were regular fixtures at Hurstville Oval from its early history into their sunset years. To have their names signposted at its new pavilion would - I feel - bring them home to help steward our region's next generations in sport and athletics."
Nell Gould was an athlete and co-founder and office bearer of the St George District Women's Athletic Club who competed at the 1938 Empire Games in long jump and 80m hurdles. She went on to coach athletes at the 1954 Empire Games and the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Les Blackshaw served on the former Hurstville Council and was the Hurstville Mayor in 1911. He was also an official with St George District Cricket Club, held the role of club president from 1930-46, and was a supporter of multiple junior sports and recreational clubs in the area.
"More than 100 years ago, Les saw the need to provide his part of Sydney a facility to encourage people to play cricket, and then literally laid the turf to make that happen. It's no wonder Les is known as the father of St George cricket," Mayor Katris said.
"When the Council were first looking to develop Hurstville Oval, Les put together and led the team of volunteers who shaped the ground. He then went on to contribute 60 years of his life to advancing his cricket club, which still calls the oval home."
Counciillor Katris described Nell Gould as an equal exemplar of community and club spirit, who maintained close ties with the St George District Women's Athletic Club - of which she was a co-founder - from the 1920s until her passing in 1995.
Gould was club Secretary from 1932-44 and President from 1947 for more than 30 years. She was also Treasurer of the Australian Women's Athletic Union and a Life Governor of Athletics Australia.
"As an athletics administrator, Nell Gould helped build the strength of women's athletics worldwide and worked tirelessly to promote women's athletics at club, state, and national levels," Mayor Katris said.
Nell Gould started out as a schoolgirl sprint champion when her father had a brush-making business at Kogarah on the Princes Highway. She later became a foundation member of the NSW Women's Athletics Club and was also instrumental in the NSW Women's Amateur Athletic Union.
In 1974, Gould contributed to the written history of women's athletics with her publication of Women's Athletics in Australia: Official history of the Australian Women's Amateur Athletic Union.
Gould received an Order of Australia Medal in 1987 for services to sport and the community. She passed away on 22 February 1995, aged 83.
The name "Blackshaw Gould Community Pavilion" is consistent with Council's Place Naming Policy, which provides general place-naming priorities, including paying homage to local Aboriginal history, heritage and culture; early settlers; historically significant people, activities and industries; war veterans; and gender diversity.
The new pavilion is located on the south-east side of the oval at Gordon Street and forms part of the Hurstville Oval and Timothy Reserve Plan of Management and Masterplan.
The plan retains the oval's two existing historic pavilions, the Dunbar Pavilion and Booth Saunders Pavilion.
Have your say about the pavilion's proposed name via the Your Say project page by August 28, 2023.
