Stumbling upon a myrtle clearing in a Tasmanian rainforest was the first visual capture that would transform into a winning piece of work for Peakhurst landscape photographer Benjamin Maze.
Armed with a camera slung over his shoulder and the creative urge to capture the essence of nature, he ventured into the wild to snap a magnificent towering specimen in all its beauty.
"I was in this pocket of old myrtle in a clearing in the Blue Tiers Forest Reserve in North-East Tasmania, as the afternoon light was coming through. I knew it could be something special," he said.
With his lens a few inches off the ground at the base of the tree, he shot upwards. "It was quite an extreme angle and tricky to capture," he said.
The challenge paid off, with the multi-award winning photographer, 23, nabbing the overall 2023 national Canopy Awards for his image of the myrtle beech tree (nothofagus cunninghamii).
Now in its second year, Rainforest Rescue's Canopy Awards highlight the very best of rainforest photography. The awards were designed to enhance and promote the art and technical mastery of rainforest photography, and encourage their protection.
Photographers from across the globe were invited to enter photographs in three categories: Habitats, Characters and Hidden Gems. Mr Maze also won the habitats category.
Having picked up a camera 10 years ago, he draws inspiration from both grands scenes and intimate details found in nature.
"Tassie has the most beautiful rainforests with trees you won't find anywhere else on the continent," he said. "I want to create images that connect with people and show the inherent beauty of the natural world. Rainforests are one of the most precious yet at threat environments."
Rainforest Rescue Ambassador Darren Jew said the awards reminded people about the beauty of reality.
"These photographs are magic portals that take us to real places, through the eyes of real people who have been immersed in these habitats, glimpsed the behavior of these characters, and discovered these hidden gems," he said.
"It's a reminder that we don't need machine learning and supercomputers to build us fantasy worlds when we have photographers out and about, documenting and sharing the beautiful reality of rainforest."
A selection of the shortlisted images will feature on commercially compostable coffee cups through BioPak's Art Series range.
Mr Maze won a five-night stay in the Daintree rainforest. He also recently released a spectacular gallery titled Bombora, a collection of photos he took in May during the massive ocean swell from Voodoo Point in Kamay Botany Bay National Park.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
