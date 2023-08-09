St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sydney landscape photographer wins grand prize in the 2023 Canopy Awards

By Eva Kolimar
August 10 2023 - 7:00am
Landscape photographer Benjamin Maze of Peakhurst, won the 2023 Canopy Awards, which invited photographers from across the world to capture the essence of rainforest beauty. Picture by Chris Lane
Stumbling upon a myrtle clearing in a Tasmanian rainforest was the first visual capture that would transform into a winning piece of work for Peakhurst landscape photographer Benjamin Maze.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

