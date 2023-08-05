Weekly Wrap: Rat runners, humps for hoons, and great club grub

Hello readers,
Bayside Council has led with left and right body blows in its submission to the 2023 Independent Toll Review.
Alluding to an increase of rat runners and toll dodgers clogging local roads, the council says there should be system for the M8 and M5 East similar to the NorthConnex where trucks are penalised for avoiding the toll route.
"Bayside residents, and business owners have faced serious and continued impacts as a direct result of the opening of the M8 motorway and subsequent introduction of a toll on the M5 East," according to the submission, written by council's manager city infrastructure, Bryce Spelta, and endorsed by councilors at the July 26 meeting.
"Council's view is that the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on which the planning approval for this project was based failed to to adequately predict the increase in vehicle movements on the surrounding neighbourhoods."
The council submission said that the extra traffic on local roads due to toll avoiders "brings costs and impacts including noise for homes and businesses, repairs to properties from increased congestion and travel delays for local trips, loss of convenient on-street parking in local shopping strips and the flow-on effect that many of these impacts have on the local economy, businesses and people's livelihoods".
Staying with Bayside Council, it seems speed humps might be the next measure in the ongoing war against car hoons in the Sans Souci, Dolls Point and Sandringham areas.
Council staff will investigate the possible installation of speed humps at a number of locations following a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Paul Sedrak at the July 26 council meeting.
These locations are: the entrance of Malua Street from The Grand Parade opposite Pine Park, Sans Souci; Russell Avenue opposite Noel Seiffert Reserve, Dolls Point; and Ida Street, Sans Souci, opposite Stan Moses Reserve.
These streets are proposed to have two speed humps at appropriate distances apart, while Riverside Drive, Sans Souci would have one additional speed hump just north of the public toilet in Scott Park.
Council staff will also Investigate other potential locations within the Sans Souci, Dolls Point and Sandringham areas for the proposed installation of appropriate traffic calming devices, in particular in Riverside Drive, Sans Souci.
There seems to be no end to the ongoing bus saga in both the Shire and St George, with reports this week that a seven-year-old pupil at Tharawal Public School, Illawong, had to walk two kilometres to school when a bus did not arrive.
The matter was a talking point in State Parliament when it was determined the school bus had taken the wrong route, which meant the pupil had to cross busy Old Illawarra Road.
During Question Time in Parliament, Transport Minister Jo Haylen claimed the Region 10 "disaster" was the fault of the previous Liberal government.
Ms Haylen said the previous government "awarded contracts based on the lowest price without any apparent concern for the service the community needs, and a reliable service people depend on".
In 2017, Sutherland Shire Council closed the playground in Alcheringa Reserve in Forest Road but, following community outrage, repaired and reopened it.
However, a playgrounds strategy adopted this year proposes moving the facility to Wyralla Road Reserve.
The council also intends to open this year a new off-leash dog park in a fenced-off, separate part of Alcheringa Reserve.
Community feeling is so strong that 46 residents gathered at short notice to support keeping the playground in its present location.
Louise Houtzage, whose children, six and nine, love the playground, said Alcheringa, in Aranda language meant "The Dreaming" in Aboriginal mythology.
The council has said that there were no planned works to change or move the playground at present and that any such works would involve community consultation.
And in positive news this weeks three Sutherland Shire clubs have been named regional winners for their regions in the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
The three state-wide winners and 13 regional winners were announced at the Perfect Plate Awards Night held at Norths Cammeray on Tuesday, August 1.
Sharks at Kareela, Miranda RSL and Bundeena Community and Services Club were declared winners in the Clubs NSW Southern Metro District.
Sharks at Kareela Cove Bar and Grill were recognised for their Prawn Saganaki dish.
Miranda RSL's 615 Brasserie won for their Hokey Pokey Deep Fried Ice Cream, and Bundeena Community and Services Club's The Restaurant won for their Old Style Fish and Chips.
Before signing off I'd like to encourage you to get across and check out the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - for all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And as always, thank you all for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.