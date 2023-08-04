Ramsgate RSL Club unveils new synthetic bowling green

Ramsgate RSL has opened its newly-installed synthetic green to the men's and women's bowlers.
"The new green will help develop our game and hopefully attract more players to our club," said president of the Men's Bowls, Ron Brock.
"We had a reputation of having underperforming greens and we had to make a change to ensure the future of Ramsgate RSL Bowls Club." Ron said.
After testing the existing greens that were in a very average state, it was discovered a bug infestation was present.
"After further research, the decision was made to make a permanent end to this problem with the synthetic green - a win for our bowlers and a win for the environment.
The new green will supporting the Club's on-going sustainability and enhance the overall player experience.
Four rinks have also been named in recognition and as a testament to the service of Margaret Garvan, Hilda Mead, Barry Jones and Phil Walker, these bowlers have made to Ramsgate RSL.
"We welcome new Bowlers to our Club to come and enjoy our new synthetic green and look forward to seeing some excellent games of bowls and more wins created on this playing surface," Ron said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.