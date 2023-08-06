St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tim Cahill urges families to adopt a greyhound

August 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Animal welfare is something which has always been close to my heart," Tim Cahill said.
Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes to the field next weekend to kick-off Australia's largest greyhound adoption event on Sunday, August 13.

