Tim Cahill urges families to adopt a greyhound

Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes to the field next weekend to kick-off Australia's largest greyhound adoption event on Sunday, August 13.
Tim is the Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) ambassador and a greyhound adopter himself.
Next weekend he is hosting GAP's largest Winter Adoption event at Gough Whitlam Park, Earlwood, near Wolli Creek where 60 Greyhounds will be looking for new homes.
Tim became the first ambassador for Greyhound As Pets NSW in 2019.
He showed his commitment to the program when he adopted a blue greyhound named Luna Moana - or Lumo for short - which means Blue in Samoan.
Fans can meet Tim on the day, learn about the Greyhound adoption process, and potentially take home a new four-legged family member.
"Animal welfare is something which has always been close to my heart," Tim said.
"The amazing work that GAP NSW do with retired greyhounds in transitioning them into the next phase of their lives is something I'm proud to be a part of."
Date: Sun, August 13
Location: Gough Whitlam Park, Earlwood, a short walk from Tempe station.
Time: 10am - 3pm
Follow the link to learn more and register for GAP's Dogologue featuring all the amazing Greyhounds looking for homes on August 13, https://www.gapnsw.com.au/events/adoption-day-6?date=2023-08-13
