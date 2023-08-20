We refer to Dr Martin Jaffe's letter to the editor on 2/8/2023, Wanda SLSC would like to respond to the issues raised.
We would like to thank Dr Jaffe and all entrants who participated in the Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf on July 16. Our aim is always to give each participant the best experience possible, and we acknowledge that we can improve the finish line experience.
We were overwhelmed by the response from the community in the participation in the event. The numbers were up significantly on the previous year and unfortunately we did not have enough medals for each finisher on the day.
We recognised this fact that day and included a website and social media notice, and emailed each participant with a message to contact us if you didn't get a medal and we would remedy that situation. We have since provided medals to those who responded.
The council and other authorities provide access for the event and Wanda SLSC is required to minimise disruption to the general public by reopening roads and other public facilities in a timely manner.
Officials were still at the finish line, but 2.5 hours into the event the clean-up activities were well underway. We acknowledge the strong support from the community in this important fund-raising activity for the Wanda SLSC and other supporting charities and again apologise for any inconvenience to participants.
Michael Brannock OAM, Wanda Surf Life Saving Club
I refer to the Leader article "Residents campaign for second time to save Alcheringa Reserve playground, Miranda" (updated 4 August 2023). I note that the Council's spokesperson says there are no planned works to remove the playground and that any changes will be undertaken in consultation with the community.
I also note that the Leader article entitled "Shire plans to create 27 new kids' playgrounds, upgrade four, relocate 10 and consolidate 20" dated 12 April 2023 referred to Alcheringa Reserve being relocated to Wyralla Reserve."
Regardless of whether or not, the council is planning works regarding the Alcheringa Reserve playground, or considering a proposal to 'relocate' the playground, the council needs to keep in mind that residents love and use the playground and strongly oppose any steps in the future to remove it.
With regard to the council's plan to have a fenced off-leash dog park in the reserve, while the council may be excited about it, local residents are not.
The council needs to recognise that quality open space is very important for rate paying adults and their kids and prioritise people over dogs. Dog owners already have the off-leash options at Como, Kirrawee, Green Hills, Kurnell, Barden Ridge, Bundeena and now Heathcote.
Alcheringa Reserve is very well utilised by families, kids, adults and the local scouts as a place for picnics, exercise, kicking a ball, games and other activities. The use and enjoyment of the reserve by rate paying adults and their kids will only increase with time as the shire's population grows.
Any dog park for the owners in Lilli Pilli and Caringbah should be in those suburbs. .
J Faddy, Gymea Bay
I was with my mother and father, from Gymea Bay, and we were shopping at Westfield Miranda.
My mother, who is 83 years old, had a fall in a store. The staff called security and they came straight away and offered first aid. After checking, they called for an ambulance. It didn't take long for the paramedics to arrive and stabilised my mother.
The ambulance went to Sutherland Hospital and my mother was attended to straight away. Her shoulder was dislocated. A senior nurse, Mark, popped it back into place and the pain went away. She then had x-rays taken.
About 14 people looked after her from 11 am until 4 pm when she was discharged. My mother, father and myself would like to thank Westfield Miranda staff, Sutherland Hospital staff and the paramedics, Mat and Cal.
Russell Kenny, Padstow
I'm writing to thank the kind women and gents who stopped to help me when I fell from my bike on July 12 on the Woolooware bike path. They called and waited with me till the ambulance arrived. I fractured my right arm and knee cap which required surgery.
Also a big thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses at Sutherland Hospital. I can't thank you enough for your kindness.
Susan Hay, Lilli Pilli
Like others, I eagerly waited for over a year for the opening of the new whale watching development at Cape Solander, only to discover a major omission. No toilet facilities!
Hordes of people visit now to explore this major tourist attraction - especially with families during school holidays and on weekends, walking along the path to the lighthouse. However the trail is being continuously littered all along with toilet paper.
Now perhaps it should be renamed as the "Cape Solander's Toilet Trail". Sutherland Shire Council and National Parks have to do something!
Jenny Templin, Cronulla
