St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

August 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland 2 Surf 2023. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland 2 Surf 2023. Picture by John Veage

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We refer to Dr Martin Jaffe's letter to the editor on 2/8/2023, Wanda SLSC would like to respond to the issues raised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.