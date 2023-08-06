The third NSW Winter Track Series meet was held at The Ridge Athletes Track at Barden Ridge and hosted by Little Athletics NSW on Sunday afternoon.
It was the final round of the NSW Winter Track Meets where individual medals and the inaugural 'Centre Champion' shield was presented and offered athletes the opportunity to participate in competitive events with electronic timing.
Registrations for the Little Athletics NSW 2023/24 season opened on August 1,the St George Little A's have 428 members.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.