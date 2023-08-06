The Dragons were brought back to earth after their last start win when a commanding performance from the Roosters saw them hand out a 30-0 flogging to the Red V at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday night.
We tried too hard and we missed some tackles-we didnt handle the short turnaround- Jamie Soward
The star-studded Roosters came out with a point to prove after being beaten the week earlier and punished the Dragons, who to their credit got back into the contest after a horror start which saw them down 12-0 after 10 minutes.
The Roosters blew their opponents off the park in the opening minutes and after Teagan Berry denied Jess Sergis' contender for try of the season with a last-ditch tackle, Roosters Isabelle Kelly hit the Dragons on the next set with a try out wide to start the rot.
Jamie Soward's Dragons didn't throw in the towel and could have considered themselves unlucky not to be ahead at half time, after having three try claims ruled out by the officials.
In her NRLW debut Dragons hooker Sophie Clancy made 33 tackles. She left the field for a HIA in the second half which she passed.
In the end though, the Dragons, who completed at 92 percent of their sets on the night and made just five errors will look back with regret on a poor defensive effort that included 66 missed tackles and 10 leaked line breaks.
"We tried too hard and we missed some tackles, we didn't handle the short turnaround. And they were off it as well. They probably handled it better," Soward said.
"It was 12-0 for a big chunk of it there after we started slow, but we just missed some one-on-one tackles.
"The girls tried really hard and I am always proud of them."
Defense does win games.
Roosters coach John Strange agreed with the defense strategy and said when it was 12-0 at half-time they spoke about keeping the Dragons score to zero,
"That's the mindset we have to play with. Points will come off the back of that if we defend really well."
The Dragons' Teagan Berry currently sits in third place on the NRLW Dally M leaderboard after three rounds with seven points. Team mate Raecene McGregor is on six.
The leaderboard will go behind closed doors after four rounds.
The Dragons who have to win, now open the fourth round against the Raiders at WIN Stadium on Saturday.
This season is the biggest NRL Telstra Women's Premiership ever and it only has nine rounds.
