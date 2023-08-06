St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Short turnaround didn't suit Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A defensive effort from Teagan Berry was another sign of her development as a player this year, since making the full-time move to fullback. Picture NRL Images
A defensive effort from Teagan Berry was another sign of her development as a player this year, since making the full-time move to fullback. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons were brought back to earth after their last start win when a commanding performance from the Roosters saw them hand out a 30-0 flogging to the Red V at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.