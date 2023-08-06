St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Controversial loss disappoints Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 9:30am
Mikaele Ravalawa became the first Dragon player since Brett Morris in Round 9, 2009 to score four tries in a single game. Picture NRL Images/Porteous
It was another tough pill to swallow for the Dragons in a close loss to Parramatta with interim coach Ryan Carr blowing up at officials for the controversial decision to disallow a second half try to playmaker Junior Amone in his side's 26-20 loss .

