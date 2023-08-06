It was another tough pill to swallow for the Dragons in a close loss to Parramatta with interim coach Ryan Carr blowing up at officials for the controversial decision to disallow a second half try to playmaker Junior Amone in his side's 26-20 loss .
The decision resulted in a momentum shift towards the Eels, who were trailing 20-10 at the time and then scored the next three tries to win.
Amone scooped up a loose ball and crossed under the posts, but the bunker ruled hooker Jacob Liddle lost the ball. If awarded, the Dragons would have led 26-10.
The controversy came when Eels fullback Clint Gutherson put his hand on the football in the process of making a tackle on Liddle, but the bunker ruled that it was a loose carry from the Dragons hooker and not a strip from Gutherson.
Commentator Laurie Daly said he wasn't really surprised because the NRL had been using that interpretation of the rule all year.
West Tigers coach Tim Sheens also said he was disgruntled at multiple referee decisions following his side's 22-18 defeat to the Raiders and said he would take up his frustrations with the NRL.
In the end though the Eels kept their finals hopes alive after overcoming the Dragons 26-20 in an entertaining match. But their defence still isn't good enough to have a chance in the big end-of-season games.
Played in front of a vocal crowd at CommBank Stadium, the Eels scored three straight tries to close out the second half and claim the result in what was must-win game to keep them in touch with the eight.
Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr was still happy with the commitment of his side.
"I thought our effort was one of the best efforts I have ever seen from a team to be honest with you.
"We lost Frank Molo in the first set of the game, some of our players had to play massive minutes. It just throws everything out of whack when you lose a forward.
"I thought we were super brave, tough, resilient. I know the scoreboard doesn't show it, but I thought we deserved to win that one."
The Dragons now head north and will face the Rabbitohs in Cairns in what is the start of a challenging final few rounds for the club, with Melbourne Storm, the Warriors and Knights to come.
